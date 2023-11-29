Corindi Beach cricketer plays a part in Thunder making finals

CORINDI Beach cricketer Anika Learoyd has played a part in helping the Sydney Thunder earn a finals berth in the current Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

The former Diggers Cricket Club junior finished fifth in runs on the Thunder team this season.

After finishing last with just one-win last season, the Thunder were the big improvers this season finishing fourth on the ladder, and were due to play The Eliminator against the Brisbane Heat in Perth this week.

It is Learoyd’s fourth season with the Thunder after being signed in 2020.

The 21-year-old also plays for the NSW Breakers in the Women’s National Cricket League, Australia’s premier women’s one day competition.

She had a breakout season last summer, scoring her maiden century for NSW and finishing 16th in the competition for runs at an average of 33.45.

Having grown up in Corindi Beach, Learoyd returned to the region last year to help run a junior super clinic, which brought back fond memories of her junior playing days on the Coffs Coast.

“Just looking back at the old grounds, it brings back good memories,” she said.

“I played for Diggers as a junior, and one of my best memories at the time was seeing the Coffs Colts have an all-girls team.”

By Aiden BURGESS