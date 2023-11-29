Para swimmer Maddie McTernan receives Patron’s Award from Gina Rinehart

PARALYMPIC swimmer Madeleine McTernan, hailing from Coffs Harbour and now living on the Gold Coast, has been honoured with a Patron’s Award with her mixed 4 x 100m medley world record relay teammates Ben Hance, Jake Michel and Paige Leonhardt.

The swimmers attended the annual Patron’s Gala for Australia’s Swimmers to receive their awards on Saturday 18 November.

Swimmers Patron and billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart hosted the celebrations at her home.

Accepting her award, Maddie spoke directly to Mrs Rinehart, thanking her for her personal support of para swimming.

Maddie won gold and silver medals at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships held in Manchester, UK from 31 July to 6 August.

She also won three gold medals and a silver medal at the 2023 Australian Short Course Swimming Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in September.

Patron’s awards were awarded to the Olympic World Championships Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team, the Women’s 4x100m freestyle world record relay team, and to Brisbane swimmer Rowan Crothers and Sunshine Coast swimmer Alexa Leary, who took out the trophies for best male and female swimmers in the Paralympic team.

“Surrounded by so many distinguished guests, swimmers, families, coaches, and friends all dressed to the nines it was a stunning evening with a French touch, looking forward to the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” said Paul McTernan, Maddie’s father.

“The highlights for me were Maddie and her 4x100m medley world record relay teammates Ben Hance, Jake Michel, Paige Leonhardt each receiving a Patron’s award from Gina Rinehart followed by me speaking with Gina Rinehart and the final song of the night when Guy Sebastian sang his rendition of ‘We Are the Champions’ which filled my heart and soul with proud Australian patriotism.”

By Andrea FERRARI