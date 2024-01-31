Councils encouraged to hold more street events



COUNCILS across the state are being encouraged to hold more community events, with assistance from the NSW Government’s Open Streets program.

Under Open Streets, councils can apply for up to $150,000 to facilitate the closure of streets to vehicles to host creative and cultural events that are free to access and safe to enjoy.



Depending on the community and the location, this could include markets, live performances, outdoor dining, artistic installations or street parties.

NSW Minister for Roads John Graham said, “People want to be able to use their streets and public spaces – they own them.

“Open Streets provides an opportunity for councils, local businesses, and creatives to work together and play a part in invigorating and making the most of their local streets.

“Streets can be transformed into destinations themselves where people can spend time outside, socialise, connect and support their local community right across NSW.

“This $4.5 million in funding from the Open Streets program will go a long way to allowing councils to enact plans previously beyond their financial reach.”

It can currently cost between $48,000 – $122,000, depending on the street and area, to close a local street for an event.

Applications open from Monday 29 January, with activities and events funded under the program to be held by January 2025.

For more information visit https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/industry/cities-and-active-transport/cities-revitalisation-and-place/festival-of-place/grant-1.