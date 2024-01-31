Local writers receive recognition as Port Stephens Literature Awards winners announced



THE results of the 2023 Port Stephens Literature Awards are in, with a number of local writers recognised for their excellent submissions.

The Port Stephens Council Prize ($500) was awarded to Cailin Mahony of Bacchus Marsh, Victoria for her story, ‘Inner Ants’, an intriguing tale which reveals the inner turmoil of a failed marriage and a woman’s courage to find herself and be able to celebrate freedom and enjoy happiness.



The News Of The Area Prize ($300) was won by David Vernon from Hall, ACT with ‘Cheers!’, the story of a successful “big end of town” lawyer who searches for and finds greater self satisfaction, inner peace, friendships and reward in a small town.

The Lions Club of Tilligerry Prize ($100) was taken out by Jan Dawkins of Mortdale, Victoria.

Her story, ‘Never Alone’, tells the story of a young city woman who reluctantly agrees to her husband’s desire for an escape to the country where, despite her misgivings, she gains resilience, comfort and satisfaction from her new life and her relationship.

The Club Lemon Tree Prize $100 was awarded to Merewether writer Phillip Williams.

His story, ‘The Street Library’, explores how a street library brings two people of different ages, backgrounds and philosophies together for a united purpose of helping their community and themselves.

Nelson Bay’s Phil Murray won a Most Highly Commended award ($50) for ‘The Conversation’.

Also Most Highly Commended were Jim Kent from Port Fairy, Liam Kenny from Mona Vale and Alana Henderson from West Wallsend.

Local writers Sheldon Byrne from Tanilba Bay and Kath Gridland from Shoal Bay also featured in the top twenty.