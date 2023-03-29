Council’s staff wellbeing program takes out win at safety awards

PORT Stephens Council took out the Best Health and Wellbeing Program for Large Organisations in the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards for its all-encompassing program, PSCare.

The awards recognise local businesses who’ve integrated work, health and safety as part of their core business.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Acting General Manager Greg Kable said it’s an honour to have Port Stephens Council’s strong commitment to health and wellbeing acknowledged.

“This award is a recognition of two things – communication and collaboration across our organisation, and how we help people within our organisation to look after themselves, not just within the workplace,” Mr Kable said.

Acting Group Manager Corporate Services Zoë Pattison said the program, introduced in September 2020, was designed to bring together the 3 pillars of health and wellbeing including mind, body, and culture.

“We want to empower our workforce to take the lead in all aspects of their wellbeing, with a focus on prevention, education and resources for our employees both at work but also at home.

“Our employees have a lot of information at their fingertips. In the mind space we help participants with stress management, resilience and sleep – things that are vital for quality leadership, self-awareness and time management.

“In the body space, we focus on making sure our bodies are healthy and well, with a range of different health initiatives like annual skin checks and immunisation programs.

“The culture pillar gives our staff the opportunity to be involved in committees and provides personal and professional development.

“By providing our people with the right tools we can help them to continuously improve and build on their physical and mental wellbeing and provide positive, cost saving benefits,” she added.

Winners across thirteen key categories were announced at the Hunter Safety Awards on Friday 17 March at a ceremony in Newcastle.

More information about the Hunter Safety Awards at huntersafetyawards.com.au.