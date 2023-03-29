DPI surveillance detects six new infestations

ON 21 March, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) confirmed that surveillance and tracing activities had detected six new Varroa mite infestations in beehives at four locations across the Central Coast, Hunter and Mid North Coast regions.

The new sites are at Mooney Mooney, Clarence Town, Mitchell’s Flat and Booral.

The new detections bring the total infested premises to 137.

DPI Varroa Mite Response State Coordinator, Dr Chris Anderson, said the detections were a testament to the extensive tracing and surveillance work being undertaken, by beekeepers and DPI, to manage the outbreak.

“These new sites have low mite loads, which suggests they are very recent infestations,” he said.

“The recent detection on the Central Coast, however, has meant DPI is now concentrating its Varroa response surveillance activities into the northern suburbs of Sydney, to ensure the infestation is localised and that there is no mite population in the area.

“DPI has also had to extend the eradication (red) zone west of Stanhope, and west of Bulahdelah, following the new detections on the Mid North Coast.

“We know that this is a difficult time for impacted beekeepers, but controlling and eradicating this destructive mite is critically important to NSW and Australia.

“Changes in the number of infected premises are expected at this stage in the response, however what is encouraging is that these mites are being found quickly.

“We thank beekeepers and the community for their cooperation with the response.

For more information, visit the DPI website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa or call 1800 084 881.