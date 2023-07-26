Croquet championships in winter’s depths

JULY is club championship month for the Sawtell Croquet Club.

This is always a time of anticipation as club members pit their talents against each other in friendly rivalry.

First up, in ideal playing conditions, the Golf Croquet Singles championship were keenly contested.

After some hard-fought games Bob Chambers was declared the Champion of Division 1.

Runner up in a 3-way tie was Wendy Forbes.

Bruce Hamilton was the Champion in Division 2 with Maree Grant runner-up.

Last week the hotly-contested Association Croquet Championships were played over 3 days.

Winning all her games Kay Munro was declared the Association Croquet Club Champion.

In a 5-way tie the successful runner up was Carol Cate.

Congratulations to all those who participated in play during the championships and made it such a success.