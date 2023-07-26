AFL North Coast season resumes in run home to finals

WITH just three rounds to go until this season’s finals series, the AFL North Coast season resumes this weekend after having a week off with a bye round.

The Sawtell/Toormina Saints will look to keep their finals hopes alive when they host the ladder-leading Byron Bay Magpies at Richardson Park.

The Saints sit one game outside the top four and a finals spot behind the Grafton Tigers, but have a better percentage.

The Port Macquarie Magpies host the Coffs Harbour Breakers in the match of the round, with the winner going to second spot on the ladder.

The Northern Beaches Blues host the Grafton Tigers in round 13 at Woolgoolga.

The Blues are still looking for their first win of the season, while the Tigers look to maintain their top-four spot.

The Northern Beaches Blues lead the way in the women’s competition, while the Sawtell/Toormina Saints sit at the top of the under 18s competition.

The Blues women will try to keep top spot on the ladder when they host the Grafton Tigers in Woolgoolga.

The Nambucca Valley Lions sit at the top of the reserves competition, and take on the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at Richardson Park this weekend.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers reserves take on the Port Macquarie Magpies with the winner going to second on the ladder.

The AFL North Coast finals series begins on Saturday, 19 August at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium.

This season’s grand final will be played on Saturday, 2 September at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium.

By Aiden BURGESS