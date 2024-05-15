Delivery of social and affordable housing significantly lower than demand



SOCIAL, affordable and crisis housing remains in short supply across the state, with the Port Stephens and Newcastle regions no exception.

The Community Housing Industry Association NSW (CHIA NSW) said the inaugural State of the Housing System report paints a bleak outlook for vulnerable people on the social housing waitlist and people experiencing homelessness.



The State of the Housing System 2024 report notes that the forecast levels for the delivery of social and affordable housing are significantly lower than demand, at a time when waitlists for public housing increased by 9.1 percent in the four years to 2023.

“We are now presented with substantial evidence that the housing crisis is going to get worse before it gets better.

“For the most vulnerable people in our community, who are already struggling with the skyrocketing cost of housing, the crisis will have long-term consequences for their wellbeing, financial security, and social and economic inclusion,” said Mark Degotardi, CEO of CHIA NSW.

With domestic and family violence on the rise, and homelessness surging in regional NSW, safe parking places have now been launched in Newcastle for women currently living out of their cars.

Port Stephens Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, “At least one of the Port Stephens Council-owned caravan parks is delivering crisis accommodation for women escaping violence.

“This innovation has come about through the Council-driven Port Stephens Housing Forum.

“Port Stephens Council is also focused on finding suitable developments and land to deliver more housing in the region.”

By Marian SAMPSON