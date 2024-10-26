Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat a NSW Sustainable Tourism finalist



DUNBOGAN’S treehouses are up against the might of Taronga’s Conservation Society and Shoalhaven’s Mountain Ridge Wines for one of the state’s most prestigious honours.

All three are finalists in the tourism category of the NSW Sustainability Awards, which are more commonly known as the “Banksias”.



Established by the not-for-profit Banksia Foundation and supported by the NSW Government, the awards recognise the “innovators and trailblazers” of business and industry.

“To have our unique brand of sustainable tourism recognised by such a prestigious organisation gives us great pride and confidence in our approach to tourism,” said the co-owner and operator of Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat, Kerry McFadyen.

The citation for the tourism finalists says the Treehouse Retreat was chosen because of “how tourism dollars generated by an exceptional guest experience have been blended with vision and passion to restore health and harmony to the land.”

It is far from the first time the local accommodation and events venue has been recognised.

Last year, it received the Gold Medal for Unique Accommodation at the NSW Tourism Awards.

Peter Johnson, who is Kerry’s husband, said the sustainability awards dovetail into the State Government’s recently released vision for regional tourism.

“It is a reminder that if we can look after our biggest asset, the environment, we can take a bigger slice of the higher paying tourism market that focuses on local produce, relaxation and quiet enjoyment,” he said.

The Banksia Foundation aligns with the seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development goals.

These were adopted by Australia and other member countries in 2015, and can be viewed in detail at sdgs.un.org/goals

The winners of the 2024 NSW Sustainability Awards will be announced at the National Maritime Museum in Sydney on 15 November.

By Sue STEPHENSON

