Libertarian Party’s breakthrough in NSW Local Government Elections



RECENT local government elections in New South Wales marked a breakthrough for the Libertarian Party, with notable gains across the state, including one of the nine seats on Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

The party says its election success is a sign of growing support for its platform, which focuses on individual liberty, minimal government intervention, and localised problem-solving.



Libertarian candidates gained significant traction in areas where voters appeared disenchanted with the established political parties, expressing concerns over issues such as development delays, traffic congestion, and the rising cost of living.

Mark Hornshaw, who was elected to the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, credited the party’s achievement to a highly motivated volunteer base and a resonant message.

“We stood up and gave people who already share a libertarian worldview someone to vote for,” said Cr Hornshaw.

He noted that the party tapped into the sentiment of those frustrated with overregulation and government overreach.

In Port Macquarie-Hastings, the Libertarians secured approximately 16 percent of the vote, while in the MidCoast LGA, the party captured around 23 percent, securing three of eleven council seats.

These results appear to illustrate a growing appetite for policies that prioritise property rights, reduce bureaucratic controls, and empower communities to manage their own affairs.

Many voters supported the party’s call for a return to grassroots governance, with a focus on reducing the influence of government in everyday life.

The region’s demographics may have contributed to the party’s success, as many residents have moved to the area seeking freedom from the restrictions experienced in larger cities during recent years.

These voters, according to Cr Hornshaw, are inclined towards self-reliance and scepticism of heavy-handed government interventions.

Despite these gains, Cr Hornshaw acknowledges that one seat on the council does not equate to the power to drive significant policy changes.

However he remains optimistic about making an impact through advocacy and raising awareness about Libertarian principles.

The ballot result also strengthens the party’s ambitions for future state and federal elections, where it aims to challenge both major parties and other minor parties, such as the Teals, on key issues including climate policy.

The campaign’s success has sparked debate about whether the outcome signals a broader political shift in New South Wales or simply reflects localised frustrations.

Cr Hornshaw dismissed the notion of a significant shift, arguing that the Libertarian Party’s results stemmed more from providing an option for voters already aligned with Libertarian values than from changing the electorate’s overall political attitudes.

By Luke HADFIELD