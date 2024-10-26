DeadlyScience wins Best of Business award for Indigenous Excellence



COREY Tutt’s commitment to demystifying STEM subjects and improving education outcomes for Indigenous Australians has led to yet another award for the Hastings-based charity, DeadlyScience.

The Kamilaroi man, OAM recipient, Associate Professor and former NSW Australian of the Year, can now add the NSW Telstra Best of Business for Indigenous Excellence Award to his long list of achievements.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This recognition is incredibly important to DeadlyScience [and to] all the stakeholders and staff who work extremely hard to bring STEM equity to our communities,” Corey said.

“Through [these awards] we are changing the narrative of what is possible because you can’t be what you can’t see.”

Corey founded DeadlyScience in 2018. He moved to the area several years ago and now runs the charity out of a warehouse in Port Macquarie.

Supported by service clubs across the Mid North Coast, and donations from across the country, a small army of volunteers assembles packages of science, technology, engineering and maths resources to send to regional and remote students.

“We know that the power of STEM education changes lives and it’s really important to ensure we are paving the way forward for DeadlyScientists around the country.”

DeadlyScience has worked with 1700 schools and community organisations and provided more than 25,000 books, science kits, and learning materials to Indigenous students.

Corey also delivered thousands of dollars worth of books to the students of Telegraph Public School after their library was wiped out in the floods of 2021.

Not only is he a regular guest speaker at local schools and libraries, he’s also an award-winning children’s author.

He’s just taken delivery of the first copies of his latest book “Caution. This Book Contains Deadly Reptiles!”

“This has been an extensive research project that features the traditional names of over 60 reptiles from 20 different language groups,” he told News Of The Area.

“It’s the first time such a book has been created.”

Deadly Science is now eligible for Telstra’s national business awards, which will be announced on 28 November.

By Sue STEPHENSON

