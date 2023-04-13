Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2023 taking registrations

THE 5th annual Coffs Harbour leg of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will be held on Sunday 21 May as part of a worldwide event to help raise money and awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, mental health and men’s suicide.

The organisers urge anyone interested to sign up and get their dapper outfit ready for the outing-with-purpose.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Inaugurated in Sydney in 2012, the now-global ride is aimed particularly at vintage, retro and classic motorcycles and scooters and the gentlemen and gentle lady participants are asked to dress in dapper gear to create a sense of atmosphere on the day.

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Coffs Harbour President Chris Duffy told News Of The Area, “I first became interested in the ride after my father’s own battle with prostate cancer, and after riding in several of the events in Brisbane and Coffs Harbour, I got together with some like-minded friends five years ago to organise an official Coffs Harbour ride.”

The local distinguished group will travel from the meeting point at Coffs Harbour Jetty, moving in convoy through the centre of town and then via the Orara Way to the Coramba Hotel.

Participants can register by going to www.gentlemansride.com, where full details of the ride including the assembly area are available to registered participants.

Non-riders who fancy checking out the bikes and chatting with the riders are encouraged to meet up at the starting point, and voyeurs can look out for them as they wend their way through town and along the Orara Way.

“Motorbike fans will be able to see all sorts of interesting bikes.

“This year is my 9th ride and I’ll be bringing my 1972 Honda CL450 scrambler,” said Chris.

If you’re interested in joining in this year head over to www.gentlemansride.com, click on Australia, then click on Coffs Harbour and register.

“I would encourage anyone interested to check out the distinguished gentleman’s ride on facebook or Instagram,” said Chris.

By Andrea FERRARI