North Coffs Junior Kangaroos extend support to carers

NORTH Coffs Junior Kangaroos AFL Club is pleased to announce that it has extended its financial sponsorship of the Coffs Harbour Grandparents and Kinship Carers group from a one-off in 2022 to a permanent basis as the club’s Local Community involvement project.

Grandparents and Kinship Carers group facilitator Joy Watson said she is ecstatic to hear of the decision which ensures ongoing financial support for the group, primarily to cover the cost of their end-of-year Christmas function.



Joy is very pleased that she will no longer have to seek out financial support for this much-loved event, telling News Of The Area, “Our beautiful grandparents, kinship carers and children will spend a special fun day all together over every future Christmas holiday break.

“I am pleased to receive the funding commitment from the Club and encourage our carers to look at supporting the small sporting clubs in Coffs Harbour throughout the year, it is always a great way for the children and carers to give back to the community.”

Club secretary Mark Kelly said the North Coffs Junior Kangaroos Football Club is a not-for-profit organisation, and as such its members understand what it is like to have to plan for future funding.

Mark said the club is only too happy to be of some assistance to take away that concern for Joy.

The Coffs group of Grandparents and Kinship Carers comes together once a month to support each other, offer ideas, to enjoy getting out and share each other’s company, meeting at the CWA rooms in Dalley Street.

The North Coffs Junior Kangaroos is a family-oriented club committed to providing an opportunity for the youth of the area to improve their fitness levels, develop football skills, build leadership qualities and focus on teamwork skills.

In 2023 the Club is providing registrations for three levels of engagement for ages from five years to fourteen years, Auskick for the younger ones, Under 10 Mixed boys and girls and U/14 Youth Girls.

Mark said that the main focus for the Club this year is to get the U/14 Youth Girls team up and running.

“We’re keenly encouraging the U/14 girls to join the first year ‘start-up team’, so the Club is offering free registrations for this age category, which is a saving of $180 for each signing.

“We believe it’s a great incentive for the girls who want to play but perhaps are restricted financially due to the tough times at present,” said Mark.

To register for all grades go to the PLAYHQ online website and select the North Coffs Kangaroos.

For registering in U/10 Mixed and the U/14 Youth Girls a voucher number will be required which can be sourced from the Club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NCKangarooJuniors or call 0434 530194 for details.

“Come and enjoy the fun and bring your friends,” Mark said.

Training is held on Wednesday evenings at the Club’s home ground at CHEC University fields from 4pm-5pm.

By Andrea FERRARI