Dorrigo UHA hospital equipment donations changing lives

DORRIGO branch of the United Hospital Auxiliaries (UHA) of NSW has reflected on a successful year of fundraising for hospital equipment and thanked the local community for its support.

The volunteer group donated a Hi Lo adjustable bed and four electric recliner chairs worth $12,029 to Dorrigo Multi Purpose Service (MPS) in the past financial year.



At its recent annual general meeting, president Lizzie Bennett thanked the committee for its fundraising efforts throughout the year, which included street stalls, raffles, an Easter market, soup kitchen and an open-garden event.

Dorrigo MPS nurse manager Lynn Forsyth attended the meeting and praised volunteers for their hard work and ongoing support.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

“The equipment that you bought us this year has made a huge difference and improved the dignity of our residents.”

Lizzie told News Of The Area, “our UHA is made up of a diverse group of women with big hearts.

“It’s through their generosity, time and giving that we were fortunate enough to purchase items for the MPS,” she said.

“Our 27 members are passionate about our purpose; raising funds within our local community for our local MPS, providing much-needed equipment and support for patient comfort and care.”

The camaraderie amongst the UHA women sees them enjoying the time they spend together at meetings and events.

“We love the sense of giving to the community, both for the benefit of others as well as our own families,” said Lizzie.

“We are forever grateful for the support and generosity of our community.”

Lizzie will serve a second term as the group’s president, Patsy Green has taken on the vice-president’s role, Sue Eastment is secretary, Libby Ussher assistant secretary and Lexie Francis treasurer.

Nita McKnight, who joined the Dorrigo branch in 1957, will continue as branch patron.

North Eastern regional representative Dee Hunter said the branch had gone from strength to strength in the past 12 months.

“We were a bit shaky last year but it’s lovely to see people fill the breach and old friends still here,” she said.

Dee congratulated Sandra McGuire, Nita McKnight and Audrey Woodland on receiving a Rotary community service award in recognition of outstanding service to the UHA Dorrigo branch and the community of Dorrigo.

Lizzie said Dorrigo UHA always wanted new members.

“We will have cake on the 3rd Thursday of every month at the Dorrigo RSL at 10am,” she said.

“We’d love to see interested people join us at our meeting.”

By Andrea FERRARI