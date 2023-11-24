Drought advice at the farm gate

AS DRY conditions continue, the State Government is providing new frontline drought support for landholders with the creation of drought adoption officer roles to boost services offerings for farmers, including in the North Coast Local Land Services region.

Drought adoption officers can help farmers by offering advice about drought resilience and preparedness.The recently recruited drought adoption officers work closely with other Local Land Services staff such as livestock officers and district veterinarians to deliver frontline services for drought affected farmers and producers.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The officers will also deliver workshops on drought preparedness including confinement feeding, decision making tools and farm planning.

The recently recruited drought adoption officers work closely with other Local Land Services staff such as livestock officers and district veterinarians to deliver frontline services for drought affected farmers and producers.

“During this new drought period we are introducing new services for farmers and producers in areas of financial assistance, more staff in the field offering advice and information, plus promoting the significant suite of tools available to enable better decision making,” Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said.

“These new drought adoption officers are in the field speaking to farmers to highlight the various support services and options available at local, on-farm, and community levels.

“This includes offering drought resilience and preparedness advice as well as guidance on how to use important decision-making and farm-planning tools.”

Ms Moriatry said the Government was “monitoring the drought indicator closely” to ensure that farmers receive the support they need.

“Another important part of planning includes understanding the amount of water you have available and how you will manage this to benefit on-farm outcomes, as well as assessing whether your crops will finish or can be grazed.”

For more information, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au or www.droughthub.nsw.gov.au/ or contact your nearest Local Land Services office on 1300 795 299.