Dungog businesses report mixed results over holiday period



THE holidays can be a very busy time for businesses in any area; people are buying presents and travelling, putting much-needed money back into the local economy.

This was no different for Dungog.



Business boomed for some as the holiday period brought in tourists and Hunter Valley locals.

Some local business owners were surprised by the turnout.

Theresa McIntyre, owner of the Dungog Trading Post said, “I knew it was going to be busy but it did exceed all my expectations.

“I had great customers, visitors, and feedback.”

A number of the business owners along Dowling Street expressed gratitude; grateful that consumers were choosing Dungog as their destination.

“Dungog is somewhere you’ve got to intentionally go to. [There are] so many attractions and people want to return to nature.”

Several businesses expressed similar results.

Some were more surprised than others as a “consistent” stream of travellers came through town on their way to visit the various attractions in the area.

Other business owners however were slightly disappointed by their sales and the amount of customers coming into their shops.

Some like Maree Garland from Hidden Valley Clothing suggested that tourism numbers “would be better if there was a camping facility in town.”

The cost of living crisis and high interest rates have been a concern of many consumers over the past few years and some business owners felt this was reflected in the holiday business trends of Dungog.

Michael Dowling, owner of the Dowling General Store said, “I think it’s a struggle for every business at the moment.

“The cost of living crisis has lowered rural tourism.

“People don’t have money so it’s hard to encourage them to visit small rural towns.”

By Joseph RICHARDS