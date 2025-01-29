Dive into Aboriginal stories at Dungog’s Reconciliation Book Club



THE Reconciliation Dungog Book Club returns on Saturday, 1 March, offering an opportunity to explore the works of Aboriginal authors in a warm, welcoming setting.

Convened by Jenny Akers and Libby Doolan, the book club aims to foster lively discussions and shared insights over a cuppa.



“The books are contemporary, compelling reads, with the richness of Aboriginal language woven into the narratives,” says Jenny.

The club’s first meeting will delve into Dirrayawadha, the latest novel by acclaimed author Dr Anita Heiss.

The book club typically discusses works such as Tara June Winch’s The Yield and Heiss’s previous book The River of Dreams.

Everyone is welcome to join the event, even if they have not read the book.

Meetings will take place every two months on a Saturday morning at the Common Room of Ironwood Village Community Hall, Mackay Street, Dungog.

With the Newcastle Writers Festival highlighting Anita Heiss and other First Nations authors in April 2025, the group plans to attend her session as part of their literary exploration.

New members are encouraged to join and can contact Jenny Akers or Libby Doolan for more information at: reconciliationdungog@gmail.com.

By Shannon BENTON