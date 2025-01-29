Work scheduled to start on Billabong Park footbridge replacement



GLOUCESTER locals will have noticed that the old flood-damaged footbridge in Billabong Park was finally removed late last year.

MidCoast Council has previously indicated that the new bridge is planned to be completed by April this year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

News Of The Area sought an update on its construction.

“The new bridge is actually being constructed off-site and will be transported in,” said a Council spokesperson.

“The community should see some action there [this] week, weather permitting, with site establishment and footings for the piers.”

The Council indicated that the components of the bridge are being constructed locally in Gloucester and that work is underway, although few details were provided, and no photo was supplied, despite it being requested.

“Future flood resilience has been considered as part of the new design, which will include an aluminium truss-framed bridge with three spans,” the spokesperson added.

“The new footbridge has also been designed to allow for shared pathway conditions and to provide for disability access.

“The $260,000 project is being funded by the Australian and NSW Governments under the Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program.”

By John WATTS