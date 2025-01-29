Newcastle artist to open ‘Metaphysical Space’ at the Gloucester Gallery



IN her latest exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery, Susana Enriquez delves into the concepts of reality, time, and space.

Susana Enriquez is an interdisciplinary artist whose works are in public and private collections in Mexico, Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States.



Now residing in Newcastle, Susana Enriquez began her artistic career in Mexico.

“Metaphysical Space’’ is the second exhibition she has held at the Gloucester Gallery.

“I like the gallery space and the responses from the public,” she told News Of The Area.

“The first time I exhibited here, I was surprised by how many people visited the gallery.”

The title of the exhibition reflects her understanding of the term.

She defines metaphysics as “what is beyond the physical, what goes beyond what our senses can perceive and our instruments can measure.”

As an abstract artist, Susana employs colour to convey meaning in her images, often applying multiple layers.

In some cases, she paints over these layers to obscure the obvious.

“It is like life,” she explains.

“There are many layers; some we want to hide and some we want to show.”

She uses a variety of media, such as photography, painting, and engraving, to complement the different works in the exhibition and challenge the artistic process.

Susana began this body of work by focusing on her immediate surroundings – her studio space.

“I spend time here with the objects around me, contemplating my existence and delving into what lies behind this apparent reality.”

The exhibition includes paintings and objects, which Susana hopes will encourage viewers to think beyond the literal.

“Being an artist is a wonderful career. I love immersing myself in the creative process of making, unmaking, doing, redoing, playing with materials, discovering my capabilities and always learning.”

“Metaphysical Space” opens at the Gloucester Gallery on Saturday, 1 February, with a talk by Susana at Midday.

All are welcome.

By Wendy BUSWELL