Sate and Nightingale win Women’s Golf



WEDNESDAY 22 January, the clouds had cleared and the temperature was rising, as the Gloucester Golf Ladies played another round of their Summer Competition, an Individual Stableford event played over twelve holes.

The conditions were heavy and bunkers were out of play with many of them still filled with water following the recent downpours.

The conditions were reflected in the scores for the day, with no one playing to their handicap. Division 1 was won by Debbie Sate with 22 points and Division 2 by Rhonda Nightingale with 23 points. Both were happy with their game but surprised to win given the higher scores usually needed. Gai Falla and Julie Paterson both hit the popular score of 22 points to claim a ball each, while Carolyn Davies took home the last ball with 21 points.

Carolyn Davies won Nearest-the-the-Pin on the 4th and 13th holes, while the course won on the 6th hole with none of the players claiming the NTP trophy.

The Gloucester Women Golfers continue their 12-hole Summer Competition each Wednesday through to late February.

By Carolyn DAVIES