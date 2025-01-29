BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Experience the wonders of Kangaroo Island with Travelwise



THERE is an unmistakable sanctity about Kangaroo Island, with its raw and rugged coastline, impeccably clear waters, natural wonders and wildlife.

Sitting southwest off the coast of Adelaide in South Australia, Kangaroo Island is thought to have separated from the mainland around 10,000 years ago, due to rising sea levels after the last glacial period.

Kangaroo Island is one of South Australia’s most popular tourist attractions, attracting over 140,000 visitors each year.

Now through local tour operator Travelwise, locals have the opportunity to visit the island in a five-star coach.

The guided tour to Kangaroo Island takes travellers via the iconic Great Ocean Road, Coonawarra, and the Limestone Coast.

The ten-day tour includes three nights and two full days touring Kangaroo Island.

Guests have the choice of flying back or returning on the coach via Lameroo (SA), Ouyen (VIC) and Hay (NSW).

“Travel in airconditioned comfort with onboard WC, filtered water station, Starlink internet, large Samsung 4K screens and reclining leather seats,” said Travelwise director Steve Gatland.

Trip highlights include: The Great Ocean Road, Twelve Apostles, Mary MacKillop Penola Centre, Kangaroo Island Clifford’s Honey Farm, Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery, Raptor Domain ‘Birds of Prey’ show, Seal Bay tour, Remarkable Rocks and Flinders Chase National Park, Admirals Arch, Kangaroo Island Spirits, and free time in Adelaide city.

