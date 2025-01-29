Appeal for information on wanted man Hussein Chamas



THE Australian Federal Police (AFP) are appealing for assistance to locate Hussein Chamas, 35, who is charged with alleged drug-related offences.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court in Sydney last week.

Mr Chamas left a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Swan Bay on 8 January, 2025.

All residents in NSW are urged to be alert and report any sightings of Mr Chamas.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Mr Chamas, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report on their website at https://crimestoppers.com.au/

Information can be provided anonymously.