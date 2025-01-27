Dungog CWA prepares for big year of fundraisers, events and even more baking



A YEAR jam-packed with events and fundraisers is on the horizon for the Dungog chapter of the Country Women’s Association (CWA).

In their first meeting of 2025, members shifted straight into high gear to organise activities in support of the community.



“We are so excited to be hosting these events during the year and our fundraising goes directly back into helping the Dungog community,” CWA Dungog President Helene Leane said.

For a start, National Volunteers Week is from 19-25 May and the CWA is planning to host a day in which locals can learn about opportunities to join community groups around town.

The upcoming Dungog’s Knitters Picnic will be held from 23-25 May and will feature the CWA’s Scone Café serving homemade food on Saturday and Sunday.

The Knitters Picnic will be held at Old Dungog Inn.

Another big event for the group is the Italian Movie Night on the 2 June.

This date is a significant day for the Italian people as it is Republic Day.

This event will be held at the James Theatre and comes off the back of a successful French Movie Night held last year on Bastille Day.

Later in the year, the annual Dungog Tea Party will be held from 10 to 14 September at the James Theatre.

This event is focused on promoting the arts and will feature craft by talented locals.

The CWA will also be holding a stall at this event.

The CWA is enthusiastic about the upcoming year but is also inviting others to join.

Potential new members, or anyone with new ideas, can email wasecdct@gmail.com.

By Joseph RICHARDS