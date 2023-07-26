Easy living at Boambee

ADDRESS: 23a Harvie Drive, Boambee East

CATEGORY, Two bedroom home, one bathroom

LAND: 431.4m2

PRICE: $599,000-$619,000

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday July 29, 10.45am to 11.15am

SITED on an easy-care 431-square-metre lot in a very popular residential area, this property is tailor-made for downsizers and anyone wanting the easy life.

The hub of the home really is the centralised open-plan living area. It is beautifully presented with tiled floors, ceiling fan as well as reverse cycle air conditioning, so there will be comfort all year round.

Off one side of the living area are the two bedrooms, both a great size with carpeted floors, built-in wardrobes, ceiling fans as well as shades on the outside of the windows, perfect for privacy as well as temperature control.

Although the home is compact the kitchen is anything but small.

With cupboards and bench space galore, as well as easy-care and clean, tiled floors, it also looks out over the level rear yard.

The bathroom and laundry are combined, however the toilet is located in its own room.

The property’s carport has a remote roller door securing it from the street, whilst it is actually covered on both sides.

The front yard also has a fence and gate, adding to the security.

The rear area of the carport has been made into a stunning outdoor living area, complete with TV mount on the wall.

The home even has its own solar system on the roof.

For more information phone Chris Hines or Kim McGinty on 0439 667 719 or 0432 953 796 respectively.