Coff Harbour Dog Training Club host Agility events in Glenreagh

THE Coffs Harbour Dog Training Club (CHDTC) ran an agility, jumping and games trial at the Glenreagh Sport and Recreation Grounds last weekend.

“We’ve had a great time because the Glenreagh Dog Club had their competition the weekend before and a lot of people stayed over camping for the week” Lorraine Cook, chief agility instructor, told News of the Area.

“They’ve had scone-baking and barbecue competitions, so it’s been a party-like atmosphere.”

CHDTC has offered training in dog obedience and agility for two decades.

Building your dog’s agility helps you get fit too and a well-behaved dog is priceless.

Lorraine Cook agrees, having been Instructor for about fifteen years and with the club for twice that long.

The club also has tricks, rally, obedience and scent work events.

Their base is usually the Rex Hardacre Oval in Toormina, but as the footballers are there in winter, the CHDTC stage events in Glenreagh.

“The atttraction to Glenreagh is it is such a lovely environment and the caretakers and the board are wonderful and you have the hills around you,” said Lorraine.

“People came from Victoria, Canberra, Sydney and the Sunshine Coast.”

Apart from running the events like clockwork, Lorraine also finds the time to compete with her Koolie called “Effie”.

The club isn’t resting on its laurels after this.

Future events are planned for Toormina and in October the club is staging its first scent works trial.

By Mary KEILY