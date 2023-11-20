Emerging sports stars receive funding support through Coleman-Smith Youth Sports Awards

ON FRIDAY 3 November, the Stuarts Point Workers Recreation and Bowls Club was the venue for the announcement and presentation of the latest funding round for the Coleman Smith Youth Sports Advancement Foundation.

A subcommittee of Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO), the Foundation provides funds to help local kids who are excelling in their chosen sport with one-off payments given to support their progress to the next levels.



The Foundation was set up in recognition of local community icons the late Greg Coleman and Adrienne Smith, for whom sport was a big part of both their lives.

Greg was a keen sportsperson and coach, while Adrienne set up sporting organisations and ran sporting events.

Donations from individuals and organisations like SPaDCO have made the Foundation possible.

Applications are called for twice a year and are assessed by members of the Foundation’s Board with Adrienne’s daughter, Nicky, acting as Chairperson.

Since starting up last year funds have been awarded to a great bunch of local kids including Jessica Donovan (gymnastics), Quinn Cooper (cricket), Wolfe Hudson (soccer), Angus McFarlane (AFL), Zaylia Page (cricket) and Kash Taylor (soccer).

Member for Oxley Michael Kemp was in attendance to support the latest round of recipients announced by Nicky Smith, with the recipients being Zaylia Page (cricket) and Taylor Lewis (AFL), each receiving $500.

Local soccer talent Kash Taylor came along to receive a recognition statement from Mr Kemp, and explained that his funds helped with his trip to London to attend a West Ham United Camp, a thrilling opportunity for the thirteen-year -old.

“If you are a parent or carer or know of any kids from the Eungai, Yarrahapinni, Stuarts Point and Grassy Head area who are excelling at their sport, please encourage them to apply for the next round,” Foundation Chairperson Nicky Smith urged.

To apply, contact Nicky by email at smith.goldrick@gmail.com.

By Jen HETHERINGTON