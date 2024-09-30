Endurance athletes take on Mountain Man Tri-Challenge



ON 31 occasions since 1991 a sporting event in the countryside around Gloucester has tested the fitness and staying power of participants.

This year’s Gloucester Mountain Man Tri-Challenge took place on Sunday, 8 September.

Despite its name, the Challenge is open to both men, women, and children above the age of twelve.

This year’s event attracted over 150 competitors.

The Challenge starts in Gloucester and involves a push bike leg of 24 kilometres (km), a kayak leg of ten km down the Barrington River, and a run of ten km back to town.

Both the bike and run legs are mostly off-road.

To help competitors prepare, organisers host a carbo-loading dinner on the night before the race, this year catered for by the Gloucester Daytime branch of the Country Women’s Association.

“This year’s event was highly successful with good numbers, great weather and good river height,” said race director Sam de Witte.

“The race is popular because it caters for participants of varying abilities and ages, ranging from twelve to over 70 years.

“One couple, Richard and Mardi Barnes, have competed on 30 occasions, riding a tandem bike and a two-person canoe.

“Participants can choose to complete all three legs or be part of a team.”

This year’s male winner was Dan Stein who finished in two hours, 47 minutes and 37 seconds (02:47:37).

Dan was a worthy winner who apparently follows a punishing fitness regime.

On the morning before his recent wedding, he completed a 45 km run, and the day before that swam ten km.

First woman home was Corinne Stephenson in 04:08:23.

The first male Gloucester local was Brett Radford, and first local female was a tie between Jules Kitchener and Kim Haschek.

“Both the bike and run legs are over public and private land, and we are fortunate to have the cooperation of the property owners,” added Mr de Witte.

“The Challenge is a true community event and involves many volunteers who put in hours of their own time to make the race a success.

“It’s an event that brings huge economic benefits to Gloucester.”

By John WATTS