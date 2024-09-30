Gloucester Scorpions celebrate successful 2024 season



THE Gloucester Scorpions Soccer Club held their end of season presentation on Saturday, 28 September.

Three sides played in the 2024 Football Mid North Coast competition, committing to travel from Pacific Palms to Cundletown throughout the winter soccer season.

Of particular note, Life Membership to the Scorpions was awarded to Matthew Trudgeon, in acknowledgement and appreciation of his many years of service to the club.

Award winners:

Under 12s Turner Freeman Scorpions

Most Improved – River Cowley

Coaches Award – Finley Osborne

Best and Fairest – Callum Balfour and Jeremy Balfour



Under 11s Turner Freeman Scorpions

Coaches Award – Aiden Peters

Most Improved – Max Honeyman

Best and Fairest – Fletcher Compton

Men’s Senior League Turner Freeman Scorpions

Player of the Year – Drew Grierson

Most Improved – Aiden Coombes

Players Player – Shane Doyle

Coaches Award – James Breakwell

