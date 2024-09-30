Gloucester Scorpions celebrate successful 2024 season Gloucester District Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 1, 2024 Under 12s Turner Freeman Scorpions. THE Gloucester Scorpions Soccer Club held their end of season presentation on Saturday, 28 September. Three sides played in the 2024 Football Mid North Coast competition, committing to travel from Pacific Palms to Cundletown throughout the winter soccer season. Of particular note, Life Membership to the Scorpions was awarded to Matthew Trudgeon, in acknowledgement and appreciation of his many years of service to the club. Award winners: Under 12s Turner Freeman Scorpions Most Improved – River Cowley Coaches Award – Finley Osborne Best and Fairest – Callum Balfour and Jeremy Balfour Under 11s Turner Freeman Scorpions Coaches Award – Aiden Peters Most Improved – Max Honeyman Best and Fairest – Fletcher Compton Men’s Senior League Turner Freeman Scorpions Player of the Year – Drew Grierson Most Improved – Aiden Coombes Players Player – Shane Doyle Coaches Award – James Breakwell Under 11s Turner Freeman Scorpions. Life member Matthew Trudgeon. Men’s Senior League Turner Freeman Scorpions.