Gloucester Junior Magpies celebrate 2024 season Gloucester District Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 1, 2024 Magpies under 13s. THE Gloucester Junior Magpies celebrated another bumper year of rugby league at a Presentation Day at Gloucester Bowling Club on Saturday 21 September. This year the juniors club fielded teams in under 7s, under 9s, under 11s and under 13s competitions. “What another fantastic season for the Junior Magpies,” said spokesperson Katharine Stuckings. “We would like to thank everyone who has made the season a successful one; the committee, coaches, referees, canteen volunteers and the parents.” Katharine also offered a special mention to the club’s sponsors. “Without you all we wouldn’t be able to keep our club running for such a low registration fee and provide players with their uniforms.” Awards were as follows: U7s Players Player – Rhys McDonald Coaches Award – Koby Gambrill U9s Players Player – Ryan Stanton Coaches Award – Issac Hulsebosch Ironman – Aidan Harris Iron Woman – Paige Leczkowski Encouragement Award – Will Faull U11s Player of the Year – Sam Marchant Players Player – Dane Laurie Best Back – Jade Everett Best Forward – Scarlett Taylor Rookie of the Year – Jade Everett Coaches Award – Cruiz Genoli Encouragement Award – Tatum Burgess U13s Player of the Year – Justin Boorer Players Player – Beau Laurie Best Back – Miller Ribbons Best Forward – Bradley Higgins Rookie of the Year – Toby Warwick Coaches Award – Rory Ashby Encouragement Award – Braxton Leczkowski Ironman Award – Justin Boorer, Corey Everett, Beau Laurie, Josh Stanton, Eli Stuckings, Toby Warwick Club Person of the Year – Erica Ribbons Magpies under 7s. Magpies under 9s. Magpies under 11s.