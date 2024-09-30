Gloucester Junior Magpies celebrate 2024 season



THE Gloucester Junior Magpies celebrated another bumper year of rugby league at a Presentation Day at Gloucester Bowling Club on Saturday 21 September.

This year the juniors club fielded teams in under 7s, under 9s, under 11s and under 13s competitions.

“What another fantastic season for the Junior Magpies,” said spokesperson Katharine Stuckings.

“We would like to thank everyone who has made the season a successful one; the committee, coaches, referees, canteen volunteers and the parents.”

Katharine also offered a special mention to the club’s sponsors.

“Without you all we wouldn’t be able to keep our club running for such a low registration fee and provide players with their uniforms.”

Awards were as follows:

U7s

Players Player – Rhys McDonald

Coaches Award – Koby Gambrill

U9s

Players Player – Ryan Stanton

Coaches Award – Issac Hulsebosch

Ironman – Aidan Harris

Iron Woman – Paige Leczkowski

Encouragement Award – Will Faull

U11s

Player of the Year – Sam Marchant

Players Player – Dane Laurie

Best Back – Jade Everett

Best Forward – Scarlett Taylor

Rookie of the Year – Jade Everett

Coaches Award – Cruiz Genoli

Encouragement Award – Tatum Burgess

U13s

Player of the Year – Justin Boorer

Players Player – Beau Laurie

Best Back – Miller Ribbons

Best Forward – Bradley Higgins

Rookie of the Year – Toby Warwick

Coaches Award – Rory Ashby

Encouragement Award – Braxton Leczkowski

Ironman Award – Justin Boorer, Corey Everett, Beau Laurie, Josh Stanton, Eli Stuckings, Toby Warwick

Club Person of the Year – Erica Ribbons

