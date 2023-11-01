Endurance athletes to contest picturesque Nelson Bay Foreshore Triathlon event



TOMAREE Triathlon Club will host the Nelson Bay Foreshore Triathlon event on Sunday, November 5.

“Every second Sunday we typically run a triathlon out in Soldiers Point during the summer months,” said Terry Withers, President of Tomaree Triathlon Club.

The Club organises both long and short distance races for different grades of athletes, with about 70 people registered on the books.

“We have quite a large area when it comes to participation numbers, bringing in people from as far as Singleton,” said Terry.

This Sunday the Tomaree Triathlon club are hosting a sprint distance triathlon, which consists of a 300 metre open water swim, a 10km multi lap cycle race along foreshore and a 3km run through Fly Point.

Road closures and diversions affecting Victoria Parade will be in place from 6 am to 12 noon to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

The entry fee to participate in the race is $15 which covers a single day triathlon licence with Tri Australia.

Being a not for profit organisation, Terry said the club “really tries to absorb the majority of the costs involved”.

A Magic Mile Running Race is also being held, sponsored by Nelson Bay’s own Evado Studios.

The Magic Mile is a 1.6km running race along Victoria Parade to include athletes not wanting to participate in the full triathlon event.

Entry is $5.

$500 in prize money will be distributed to the male and female top three podium finishes.

“We are just trying to cast the net a bit broader,” said Terry.

“Part of the objective of the club is to encourage participation by putting on accessible events for the wider community.”

With over 70 elite juniors registered, at least another 50 people of all ages and levels are expected to race in the sprint triathlon event.

“We certainly expect the young juniors to give it their best when there is a bit of cash up for grabs,” said Terry.

“A triathlon can be quite an individual sport as it takes time to train for three different disciplines, but when you finish an event like this you get such a deep sense of achievement and personal satisfaction from the time and effort you have put in to get you to the finish,” said Terry.

“Because of the effort you are all putting in around each other, there is a great level of camaraderie, so you can make good new friendships and or training partners in a triathlon.”

The Tomaree Triathlon Club has been operating for 32 years in one of the country’s most picturesque locations for the gruelling endurance sport.

“Port Stephens has got to have one of the nicest swimming legs in the whole country,” said Terry.

For more information, visit the Club’s website at www.tomareetriclub.org.au/.

By Pat JENSEN