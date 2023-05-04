ETC launches First Nations Scholarships Program to foster Indigenous education and empowerment

COFFS Harbour employment, training and business services agency, Enterprise and Training Company (ETC), has launched a First Nations Scholarships Program.

Applications opened on Monday 24 April and will close on Friday 16 June.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This initiative is part of ETC’s commitment to promoting reconciliation and supporting the education and empowerment of Indigenous Australians in the regions of its operation.

“At ETC we believe that education is a key driver of empowerment and social change,” said ETC’s Acting CEO Damon Munt.

“Through our First Nations Scholarships Program, we aim to create opportunities for Indigenous Australians to access quality education and training, and contribute to building a more equitable society in the regions we serve.”

The First Nations Scholarships Program is designed to provide financial assistance and support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people (over fifteen years of age) pursuing further education or vocational training to improve their employment prospects and enhance their skills.

The First Nations Scholarships Program will provide three successful applicants with $2,500 each in funding to cover things like tuition fees, course materials, and travel expenses related to their education needs.

“We understand that financial barriers can often hinder access to education and training for our First Nations people,” added ETC’s Indigenous Services Manager Ceharnie Martin.

“Our Scholarships Program aims to alleviate these barriers and provide much-needed support to Indigenous Australians who are striving for educational success and economic empowerment.”

The application process will involve an assessment of eligibility, financial need, and commitment to education and training.

A key driver of creating the scholarship stems from the high value the organisation places on inclusivity and social responsibility.

ETC recognises the importance of fostering Indigenous education and contributing to the resolution of Reconciliation Australia and the Australian Government’s initiative of ‘Closing the Gap’.

ETC encourages Indigenous individuals who are interested in furthering their education or vocational training to explore the opportunities offered by the First Nations Scholarships Program.

Further details, including eligibility criteria and application process, can be found at https://etcltd.com.au/first-nations-scholarships/.

ETC’s head office is located on Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI