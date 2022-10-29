Eungai Bush Dance returns after pandemic shut-downs

THREATENING stormy weather did not diminish the enthusiasm of attendees at the Eungai Bush Dance, held at the Eungai District Soldiers Memorial Hall on Saturday night, 22 October, an event that’s not been held since May 2019 when over 100 friends and family attended.

The evening began at 5pm with a BBQ supper which kept everyone busy as the committee completed the final decorative touches on the Hall interior, complete with fresh local flowers from ‘Rose Myrtle Farm’.



By 6.30pm the band, local trio ‘Lick The Spoon’, commenced the entertainment with a variety of instruments and well known old’ time tunes, including ‘The Hokey Pokey’ and ‘Heel and Toe’ for the energetic children (and adults).

Hall Secretary Karina Daniels said, “We had a crowd of about 80 including lots of kids, and it proves to be a great equalizer for all ages and both new and old visitors and residents.

“Funds raised go toward ongoing events, the maintenance of the hall, equipment and the surrounds.”

Ainslie Ashton, Hall Committee President told NOTA, “We plan to hold the dance again next May and aim for it to continue on a regular basis because it’s a tradition of music and dance that keeps the community alive and having fun easing the hard work we all do in our day to day lives.”

For updated information on events visit www.facebook.com/eungaihall.

By Jen HETHERINGTON