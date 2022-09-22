Eungai Creek Farmers Market Marks Two Years in Operation

AS a community venture supporting local growers and producers of food and plant products, Eungai Creek Farmers Market marked two years in operation last week.

Held every Friday from 2pm to 5pm, outdoors or in the hall if the weather is inclement, the 16 September event boasted more than a dozen colourful stalls, all bathed in glorious spring sunshine.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

While being entertained by busker Craig from Eungai Village, patrons filled home-brought baskets and shopping bags with delectable seasonal local produce, from baklava to bananas, sourdough to snow peas and pineapples to pasture grazed chook eggs, all chemical free.

‘Kei Thai Street Foods’ provides a tasty range of freshly prepared and cooked Asian dishes to enjoy on the spot or as take-aways for weekend dinners.

Linda Craig, market coordinator, remarked, “The markets started up in September 2020 with just a handful of stalls, and we now have over 30 local producers and growers signed up who come regularly or seasonally depending on what they grow.

“We have so many amazing producers and it’s a great way to showcase them and as Covid made shopping locally so much more important, we have a goal to change the food system to buying local and supporting our community with chemical free fresh foods and products.”

More growers are attracted every month as the success of the market grows.

For more information contact eungaifarmersmarket@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.

By Jen HETHERINGTON