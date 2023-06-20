Exciting changes for Coffs Harbour Running Festival

THE C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival is back for its eleventh year on Sunday, September 10.

The event is getting a new name thanks to the C.ex Group who have been supporting the event for over ten years.

“It’s fantastic to have C.ex Group step up as the naming sponsor of this community event,” Event Director Keelan Birch said.

“All our proceeds go to local kids charities and we are looking forward to another great day of running.”

The 2023 event will include a couple of new additions with a Teams Challenge and a course change.

“The Rotary Teams Challenge is a great way to get a few mates together and run for a local children’s charity

“How it works is a team of eight people will equal one entry into a random draw.

“Five $1,000 random draws will be drawn at the presentation with the money to be donated by the randomly drawn winning team to a local children’s charity of their choice.

“We hope that the Rotary Teams Challenge will encourage group participation in the event from families, schools, businesses and friends in the name of raising funds for local children’s charities.

“In addition, we also have an exciting minor course change for 2023.

“The 10 km and 21 km will now run an extra one km loop in the Botanic Gardens, removing the need to go along Brodie Drive and alongside Hogbin Drive.

“We know runners love the Botanic Gardens sections and will be excited by this course change.”

Entries for the C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival are now open at https://coffsrunfestival.com/