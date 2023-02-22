Expressions of interest now open for local community projects

FEDERAL Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie is encouraging community organisations seeking funding support for small projects and equipment to put forward an Expression of Interest (EOI) under a new round of the Stronger Communities Program (SCP).

Dr Gillespie said the Albanese Government had kept the funding announced by the former Federal Coalition Government in last year’s budget for another round of the popular local community infrastructure program.



“This program is very popular and has always been very competitive and oversubscribed.

“I’m delighted we will have another round to support local community projects,” Dr Gillespie said.

$150,000 has been allocated to upgrade local community infrastructure through round eight of the Stronger Communities Program (SCP) in the Lyne electorate.

This round allows groups to apply for grants between $2,500 and $20,000 without matching funding and up to 20 groups will be awarded funding per electorate.

Local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them will only be eligible to apply for up to 50 percent of the project costs and provide matching funding.

Dr Gillespie said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren’t able to fundraise or have the means to provide matching funding.

“Projects that make a real difference to the community and provide the most benefit to community and volunteer groups are the projects this round will be the focus of this round,” Dr Gillespie said.

“I encourage local groups to lodge an EOI form by 5pm Monday March 27, 2023.”

Successful applicants will then be invited to complete a full submission.