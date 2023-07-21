Feral pigs in the crosshairs

SHARPSHOOTERS in helicopters will turn their attention to feral pigs in the next year.

The state government is ramping up efforts to tackle increasing feral pig populations across the state, providing an $8-million boost to help fund a new coordinated control program.



The program will include:

Aerial shooting and ground control activities; building landholder capacity and capability to control feral pigs through training and extension and;

Establishing a NSW feral pig coordinator to oversee the delivery of control activities and landholder support.

The one-year program will bring the NSW Government spend on controlling feral pig populations to $13 million for the 2023-24 financial year.

Consecutive favourable seasonal conditions with flooding and wet weather have created ideal conditions for pigs to breed and this has led to the growth and expansion of feral pig populations.

In the past 12 months, Local Land Services has culled more than 97,000 feral pigs after delivering its largest coordinated pest animal control campaign, across multiple land tenures, in its history.