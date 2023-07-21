‘Getting to the Point’ Writing Competition Open for Entries

STUARTS Point and District Community Organisation is calling for stories with the theme of ‘belonging’.

The group is seeking yarns that might outline the significance of being, or becoming a local resident, be it told through anecdotal narrative, or maybe a story of individual journeys, challenges and arrivals, or a lineal history of familial connections, and children may wish to recall their memories of events, or adventures, or the natural environment that makes living at Stuarts Point special.



Free entries to 1,500 words opened Saturday 1 July 2023 in two sections – adults, and sections for children under 16 years of age with a closing deadline for entries of 6pm Thursday 31 August 2023, winners will be announced in September.

“The prizes are divided between the adult section, with the winner receiving $500, and the children’s section with four winners receiving $50 each for selected entries,” said SPaDCO chairwoman Mary-Lou Lewis.

Entries are welcome from living writers, composed in the English language, and from anywhere in the SPaDCO district, which includes Eungai, Yarrahapinni, Grassy Head and Fishermans Reach, including stories from anywhere that relate back to the district.

The five judges are, Kempsey Mayor- Leo Hauville, Kempsey council librarians, Jennie Masters and Yvette McAlister, and local authors Gill Chalmers and Jen Hetherington.

Extracts will be chosen to be displayed as an artistic rendition to be produced on the stage rear wall at Stuarts Point Foreshore Park and SPaDCO is looking at collating and producing a printed anthology, which will include selected works.

For entry details or more information phone SPaDCO publicity officer Jen Hetherington on 0413 871 625 or email jennyfires@hotmail.com

By Jen HETHERINGTON