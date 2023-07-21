Community expo on at the Nambucca Bowls Club

THE Nambucca Bowls Club is hosting a ‘Community Expo’ on Sunday 20 August, an event that may be the first of its kind for the Nambucca Valley.

The Community Expo will showcase service groups, clubs, sporting groups, charities and a wide variety of local endeavors and interest groups to show residents of the Nambucca Valley just what they’re about.



Targeting anyone who has free time, may be bored, or is looking to help a local organisation, wants to make new friends, is recently retired or is looking for a challenge, the Community Expo will also serve as an opportunity for groups and organisations to attract new members.

The Community Expo is for all age groups and will take place both inside and outside the Nambucca Bowls Club, including in the club’s recently-refurbished function room.

The event is free and food and beverages will be available to buy.

Each group with a stand at the expo will be provided with space to display banners and promotional material and will have the opportunity to network with other community organisations.

Pets and Critters Petting Zoo will be there to keep the little ones amused, as will the Rural Fire Brigade and the State Emergency Service.

“There are a lot of people who are new to the area, there are some among the younger generation who might be bored and sadly we still have unemployment, so this Community Expo provides an opportunity for community connectedness to occur,” said Nambucca Bowls Club’s Nerida Blackford.

The Community Expo is on from 10am to 1pm on Sunday 20 August 2023 and anyone wanting a stand can email operations@nambuccaheadsbowling.com.au or phone the Nambucca Bowls Club on 6568 6123.

By Mick BIRTLES