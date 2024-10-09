Fernmount surf lifesaver wins medals at World Championships



PETER Allison has proven to be one of the world’s best surf lifesavers in his age category.

The Fernmount resident won six medals including one gold and five silver at the Lifesaving World Championships on the Gold Coast.



Representing Kurrawa Surf Lifesaving Club, the 76-year-old won gold with clubmate Phil Dutton in the 70 years+ line throw relay.

He also won four silver medals in 75 years+ individual events; the 50m manikin carry, 100m manikin carry with fins, 100m manikin tow with fins, and the 100m obstacle race.

Teaming up with three other club members, Peter also won a silver medal in the 4 x 50m 230 years+ obstacle relay.

The veteran lifesaver said the highlight was competing against a legend of the sport.

“I was absolutely over the moon with my results, and the two things that impressed me were in the obstacle race and manikin tow,” he said.

“In the obstacle race I came second to Joel Gitelson from the USA, who has been a multiple world champion.

“I was able to really push him and he broke a world record, and after the race he came up to me and thanked me for pushing him, and he presented me with his Los Angeles County Lifeguards shirt.

“The second thing was the 100m manikin tow, and I was leading Joel until the last couple of strokes and he only just beat me.

“What almost brought a tear to my eye was when I walked back to my Kurrawa teammates, and they stood up and applauded me.

“It’s something I’ve never experienced before, and it was a very genuine applause for the effort I had put in.”

By Aiden BURGESS