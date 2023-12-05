Festive season holiday fun for kids at Foreshore Tennis Christmas Camp



AUSTRALIAN tennis greats Todd Woodbridge, Lleyton Hewitt, Patrick Rafter and Pat Cash share more than one thing in common.

The Davis Cup-winning legends were discovered as fledgling juniors at local tennis camps in NSW, South Australia, Queensland and Victoria during their formative years in the sport.

Participating at a tennis camp is a fun and educational experience for aspiring juniors and an excellent way to hone skills.

Foreshore Tennis at Tanilba Bay have consistently operated successful school holiday tennis camps for juniors aged five to seventeen years throughout the Hunter region for the past seven years at Stockton Tennis Club.

These camps have been subsidised by the Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group, which has assisted parents with keeping camp rates at a minimum with cost friendly pricing.

Leading tennis coaches James Bellette and Kelly Wildon have run the camps that are still regarded one of the best low costing school holiday activities programs in NSW.

The three day Camp will be held from Wednesday December 20 to Friday December 22 and costs $100 – which works out to be just over $33 per day.

“We continue to keep kids enthusiastic, motivated and entertained during camp time,” an exuberant James told News Of The Area.

“It is such an idyllic location at Stockton with the beach – that stretches 32 km in length – and large sports oval just a stone throw from the five courts and clubhouse that kids have unlimited access to for outdoor fun with various sports activities that we offer alongside tennis,” he exclaimed.

Experienced tennis mentor Kelly believes the kids enjoy the variety of the Christmas Camp.

“We like to mix things up and offer kids different activities and keep them engaged with fitness drills and fun games that not only improves their tennis but also self-confidence,” quipped Kelly.

“These include activities such as beach sprints, dodgeball, baseball , capture the flag and more and the kids also enjoy cooling off in the water after lunch,” she said.

“We average 40-45 kids per day for camp which is ideal as we have five experienced camp coaches ready to help the kids and five courts that are blocked off specifically for us during camp time between 9am and 1pm,” Kelly added.

James and Kelly inform that 2023 NSW Active Kids vouchers can also be redeemed through Foreshore Tennis for camp payments as they are the registered provider.

For further details contact Kelly Wildon on 0404 436 162, James Bellette on 0421 212 169 or email

foreshoretennis@gmail.com.

By Chris KARAS