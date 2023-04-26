Fingal Haven Craft Group thanks community for Craft Fair support

THE ladies of the Fingal Haven Craft Group have offered thanks to the residents, visitors and members of the community who came along to their 15 April Craft Fair and helped make it a huge success.

Group president Mollie Carter spoke enthusiastically about the event.



“I think it may well have been the most successful Craft Fair we’ve ever done.”

The event was held to raise funding for projects that support residents living with dementia in the facilities of Harbourside Haven.

It has been an annual event for the Craft Group for more than 20 years, but has been on hiatus since 2019 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2023 was the year the ladies could finally bring their crafting skills back to the community.

“We had several stalls set up, and they were all constantly busy for the whole day.”

The event was supported by local businesses such as the Shoal Bay Country Club, Moonshadow Cruises, Authentic Thai and more.

Vouchers for meals, cruises, beauty treatments and hampers of goods were donated as raffle prizes.

The Craft Group will discuss with Harbourside Haven management how best to use the monies raised.

By Lindsay HALL