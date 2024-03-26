Fingal’s Return and Earn bottle bank to close



FINGAL Bay’s Return and Earn bottle bank is set to be removed at the end of March from its current location in the car park of the Fingal Bay Sports Club.

“We’ve had so many complaints from a lot of local residents referencing the noise of glass breaking and also the damage being caused to the bitumen within the car park, we had to approach the Council to get it removed,” the Sports Club’s manager said.



Port Stephens Council also confirmed the decision, with a spokesperson adding, “We understand the concerns of local residents and have coordinated the removal of the Fingal Bay return point by the end of the month.

“Whilst there are no immediate plans to relocate this facility elsewhere in Fingal, Port Stephens residents will still be able to utilise our other return points located at Salamander shopping centre, Tanilba Bay and Medowie.”

The NSW Government’s Return and Earn initiative has proved popular across NSW but for some local Fingal Bay residents the decision to remove their closest return point has proved divisive, with one resident telling News Of The Area, “I’ll be glad to see the back of that thing.

“It’s ugly, noisy and some people have been dumping their rubbish next to it which causes awful smells.”

Other residents who regularly use the return point will be sad to see it go, but will continue to use the facility at Salamander.

By Simon EKINS

