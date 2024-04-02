Fire Services Easter Expo for Hawks Nest Reflections Caravan Park



HOLIDAYMAKERS at Hawks Nest’s Reflections Caravan Park were treated to hands-on demonstrations by a joint contingent of Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade and Tea Gardens 471 Fire and Rescue on Easter Saturday, 30 March.

The big red trucks rolled up on the green outside, attracting waves of kids and families, curious to get a rare close-up look at the firies’ gear.



Kids were allowed to wield the fire-hoses, and even got to sit behind the wheel of the big trucks, light up the red and blues, and hit the sirens.

RFS Deputy Captain Ralph Clark told NOTA, “It’s a great day to be outside, good to see people out and about, let the kids see the trucks, hopefully we can inspire some future recruits, too.”

RFS Junior Members can join from 12 years, with the next age limit set at 16, according to RFS official information.

Several parents commented that it was, “Wonderful for the kids, they always enjoy doing this, they really enjoyed getting to try the big hoses.”

Tea Gardens Fire and Rescue 471 handed out free smoke alarms and kids’ activity books, as well as some timely seasonal advice, given that winter is coming.

“People should start checking their flues and fireplaces, coming into winter,” said Captain Jim Wisemantel.

Both Reflections Parks, Hawks Nest and Jimmys Beach, were at 100% capacity over the Easter long weekend, proving an optimal time for those who do not spend the whole year in the area to gain an appreciation of what the emergency services can do.

“Reflections works alongside many community organisations in its 40 parks and is pleased to welcome into Hawks Nest Reflections one truck from Tea Gardens Fire and Rescue, and another from Pindimar Tea Gardens RFS,” a Reflections spokesperson told NOTA.

“Guests could have the opportunity to explore and have fun on the trucks (kids and adults) and also be able to make a donation into the tin if they wish to support the local community.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

