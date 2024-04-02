Galleries in the Gardens Easter Treasure Hunt



EASTER was an artful affair for the kids of all ages who competed in the Galleries in the Gardens (GiG) ‘Great Easter Art Hunt’ along the Tea Gardens waterfront across the Easter long weekend.

From Thursday 28 March to Monday 1 April (excluding Good Friday), GiG volunteers planted two special ‘treasure cards’ per day along the waterfront side of Marine Drive, between the Tea Gardens Police Station and the Fish Co-Op.



“Anyone lucky enough to find them could then take their card to The Gallery on Marine Drive, and hand it in to claim their treasure of an original artwork by one of our talented local artists,” Chez Rands told NOTA.

The artworks were 25 paintings created by local GiG members, featuring an array of beautiful, who let their passions take flight, some Easter-themed, but more often with natural and animal depictions from the surrounding area.

“The canvases were purchased by The Gallery, which then asked its members to paint on them and donate them for the hunt, as treasure for the kids,” Ian Morphett explained.

“It’s a great way to get the kids involved in art-related activities, and they have taken to it with gusto, some even spying around outside, or coming in five minutes after opening to ask ‘Have they gone out yet?’”

“The Treasure Cards are well-hidden along the waterfront in nooks and crannies and poles, amongst the Riverwalk Sculptures, or even in the pelicans’ beaks,” Gail Morphett said.

“The non-Easter paintings were popular last year, so we had more of them this year – many of the winners come in looking for something for Mother’s Day, for Grandma too.”

“This is the 4th year of it, it has been a crazy success.”

Tea Gardens was packed over Easter, with most taking full advantage of the stunning natural beauty of the place, and the kids competing, some of whom came a fair way, got to act out a real discovery adventure, and take home something they can appreciate for many years to come.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

