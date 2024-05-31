Firie families celebrated at Stuarts Point



UNDER welcome late autumn sunshine at Joe Donovan Sports Oval in Stuarts Point, regional Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews converged for a ‘Funday’ dedicated to the volunteers and their families, with more than 200 people in attendance.

The event was primarily funded by Rural Fire Service Association (RFSA) to the tune of $3000, supported by generous donations of goods and services from businesses in the Kempsey and Nambucca area, including coveted raffle prizes.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The RFSA provides equipment, training and assistance for the women and men of the NSW RFS in their vital role of keeping people and property safe from bushfires and other natural disasters.

Events like this are held in support of firies’ mental, physical and financial welfare.

“We had a fantastic day,” event organiser Group Captain Graham Adair said.

“This event was the first of its kind for regional NSW, the whole idea is about giving back to the RFS community of volunteers.”

Though designed as a casual Sunday get together for the benefit of active members, with food and great entertainment provided by local band ‘Loose Cannons’ and duo ‘Rick & Dave’, a final highlight of the day included inviting local retired RFS member Paul Bourne to accept an award for his service to the area.

Beyond offering appreciation and respite for our local RFS, past and present, Group Captain Adair was pleased to say, “We spoke with a new recruit today, which is great, because all the stations need more members to keep our regional families and communities safe in times of adversity.”

By Jen HETHERINGTON

