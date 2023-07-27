Fishin’ for compliments – Australian Koi Association show a treat for Coffs Harbour

PRAISING the quality of the fish exhibits, judge Mark Robinson took his time admiring all entries in the Australian Koi Association (AKA) Mid North region chapter in its major show of the year in Coffs Harbour.

A sanke koi owned and bred by Greg Collins from Arrawarra Headland was finally declared the Coffs Harbour Koi Show Grand Champion.



The event was great, said Gavan Gribble, chairman of the Australian Koi Association Mid North region chapter.

“When the planets align everything goes well, and they aligned for us at the koi show we conducted on Sunday 16 July at the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens in Coffs Harbour,” said Gavan.

“Stunning weather, even for a 7am start, outstanding fish entered, all 81 exhibits.

“And many, many people in attendance,” he said, “and of course lots of little kids who had a great time being amused by some beautiful large koi”.

Koi owner and breeder contestants found it rewarding seeing judge Mark, a koi enthusiast based in the Blue Mountains, enjoying the process of picking the prize winners, which meant taking longer than anticipated due to the quality of the fish exhibited.

The Reserve Champion fish was a magnificent kohaku bred and owned by Peter Colgan from Sawtell.

There were two raffles, each with the prize of “a very beautiful koi”, said Gavan, with the winners coming from Grafton and Palmers Island.

“We also asked the attending public to choose what they thought was the best fish and we had an amazing 109 entries.”

The venue was decreed ‘perfect’ said Gavan, “and our sincere thanks go to the City of Coffs Harbour, especially Rick, for their cooperation and help throughout the event, and to Mmm Aunty’s Coffee, the pop-up van, “they worked so hard from a very early a.m start . . . coffee, snacks and ultra friendly service was outstanding”.

Gavan also gave thanks to sponsors, “We had amazing support from Hikari Koi Food and from Allcare Ponds from Sydney, that meant a lot to us and we are most grateful.”

By Andrea FERRARI