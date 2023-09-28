Floyd Vincent to bring the energy and intensity to Coffs Hotel

ON Friday 6 October from 7pm, the Coffs Hotel will hum with the high octane sounds of Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs.

From the age of ten when he first picked up the classical guitar through to his first professional band at the age of fourteen, Floyd Vincent has been totally immersed in the world of music and performance.



Floyd got his first lucky break when just out of University he got a call to audition as guitarist for John Paul Young’s All Star band.

He got the gig and spent the next five years touring and recording in Australia and overseas.

Floyd’s own music was then kicked along in December 1988 after winning the JJJ/ Sony sponsored Australian Music Video Festival Award for the best music video.

Since those early successes, he has now performed five international tours of up to three months, predominantly on the European festival circuit and covering the territories of Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, Holland and Spain.

He is also one of the few Australian artists who has toured and released an album on a major label in Eastern Europe, performing in Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

In the late nineties, after the international tours began, he was signed to Universal Music and released the critically acclaimed album ‘Last Exit Motel’ around the world.

That album received strong airplay across Europe and the UK with three singles on high rotation on RETE 3 in Switzerland.

Throughout the mid–late nineties the band literally lived on the road, performing an average of 180–200 shows per year.

They also maintained a constant touring presence in Australia during that time and performed five concerts to overwhelming response at the Sydney 2000 Olympics live sites.

Floyd has recently renamed his band Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs and they have just released a new live album and are out promoting it now.

‘A Little Saturday Night Music’ was recorded live at shows around the Hunter region with two of Floyd’s long-time collaborators, bassist Bill Jacobi and drummer Dave Marsalis.

The band have been highly regarded over the past 25 years for the energy and intensity of their live shows and this is the first time they have released a live album.

The album contains the fans’ live favourites along with a couple of previously unrecorded tracks.

For more information visit https://floydvincent.com/tour-dates/ or www.coffshotel.com.au/.