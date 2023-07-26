Former Coffs Suns junior represents Australia at World Cup

ISLA Juffermans has once again represented her country on the world stage.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior played for the Australian Gems at the recent International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Under 19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain.

Juffermans had a very consistent and efficient tournament for the Gems in Spain.

The 18-year-old led her team in rebounding and was third in scoring, averaging 10.3 points on 59.3 per cent shooting, one of the best shooting percentages of the tournament.

She scored in double figures in six out of seven games for the Gems, with her best game of the tournament coming against France; where she scored 11 points on 5/7 shooting while also grabbing 13 rebounds.

She also had double doubles against Argentina with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and against Egypt with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

She finished the tournament with 14 points on 6/9 shooting in Australia’s 81-73 win against Germany.

The win against Germany had the Gems finish 9th, with four wins from their seven games in Spain.

Her national duties with the Gems were the second time in as many years she has represented her country at a World Cup, having played for the Australian Sapphires at the FIBA Under 17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary last year.

The young centre also represented Australia at the FIBA Under 18 Women’s Asian Championship in 2022, where she was named Most Valuable Player.

By Aiden BURGESS