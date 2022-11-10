Free Business Events For Small Business Month

SMALL Business Month is well under way, and the City of Coffs Harbour’s Economic Development and Tourism team, via its ‘6 Degree’ initiative, is presenting a series of free events.

Eight events, from five industry sectors will provide local business with tips for moving ahead.



A creative industries networking event, hosted by Blacklight Collective, is billed a ‘mini-conference packed into a single evening’.

Jeremy Sheehan, co-founder of the Bay School of Creative Arts, will discuss the challenges of finding physical space and creative spaces to deliver value to the market.

He will explore his approach to identifying niche markets and the opportunities that can be created through collaboration.

Dave Horsley, co-founder of SWIFF, will moderate the panel which features Suzanne Ryan, CEO of SLR Productions and Vice President Screen Producers Australia, Sharon Joy, President of Coffs Coast Business Women’s Network, Billie-Jo Porter, independent singer-songwriter, and Dave Mansfield, General Manager – Events and Community Engagement at Jetty Beach House and Director of Amplify Events.

Pam Brook, Co-Founder Brookfarm and Cape Byron Distillery, will be the keynote speaker at an event to share her insights about growing agriculture and food businesses through value-adding and reaching new markets, and will also explore a future Coffs Coast Food Hub.

She and her husband Martin transformed a run-down dairy farm in the Byron Bay hinterland into a working macadamia farm and regenerated an ancient sub-tropical rainforest.

Lisa McLean, CEO Circular Australia, views the circular economy as a billion dollar market.

Circular Australia (formerly NSW Circular) is an independent circular economy innovation body leading the transition to a zero-carbon circular economy in NSW and Australia.

Ms McLean will be joined by Kerry Grace, CEO of Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast who will share the results of their recent work scoping out what is currently happening in the region, followed by a panel discussion.

Natalia Cowley, City of Coffs Harbour General Manager said, “From hospitality and retail to the circular economy and agrifood – experts will share their knowledge and motivate you to grow your own venture.

“By attending Small Business Month events you’ll have access to some of the best in the business.”

“Get ready to be inspired by new ideas and learn from other business experiences and achievements.”

Ms Cowley said the City of Coffs Harbour is firmly focused on growing the local economy across a range of industry sectors and that programs like this are a foundation approach of Council’s strategy.

“I’m excited to meet our local businesses and hear about emerging industry trends.

“The networking is also going to be invaluable for our local business community.”

For further information about all the events and how to get free tickets, visit www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au and search for ‘small business month’.

By Andrew VIVIAN